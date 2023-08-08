$100,000 available for Western Kentuckians impacted by flooding

KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- $100,000 is available in relief funds for Western Kentucky residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in recent floods. The money is from the Kentucky REALTORS Relief Foundation and the National Association of REALTORS Relief Foundation.
"The devastation caused by the recent flooding is deeply upsetting," says Elizabeth Monarch, Kentucky REALTORS president. "Kentucky REALTORS are dedicated to serving the commonwealth and supporting this community as they rebuild from these destructive storms."
The relief money can be used for mortgage payments, rental payments and lodging assistance for people affected by the flash floods in July 2023. The funding is limited to one month of housing expenses up to $1,000.
Residents impacted by the flooding are encouraged to apply at kyrealtors.com/relief. Applications are open now and are due by Saturday, September 30 at 5 PM (EST).
Following the 2021 tornado outbreak in the region, Kentucky REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS partnered to make $1.5 million in disaster relief funds available for residents. Both organizations are committed to building strong communities and giving back when disaster strikes.
"Kentucky REALTORS are dedicated to helping those impacted by natural disasters throughout the state," said Josh Summers Kentucky REALTORS chief executive officer. "We are thankful for the National Association of REALTORS for supporting our relief efforts and we are committed to helping these homeowners rebuild."