10 injured after shooting in Lakeland, FL

LAKELAND, FL, (WSIL) – Ten people are reportedly injured, with two in critical condition, after a shooting took place in Lakeland, Florida on Monday afternoon.
Officers and detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at 3:43 p.m. according to a news release posted from the Lakeland Police Department.
Lakeland PD states eight out of the ten victims have injuries that are non-life threatening, with two in critical condition.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
