...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lingering light sleet, freezing drizzle and light snow.
Minor additional accumulations, but very hazardous travel
conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, west
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways are
icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will continue to end over
portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. However
additional light wintry precipitation may redevelop and
maintain the already treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

10 injured after shooting in Lakeland, FL

shooting
LAKELAND, FL, (WSIL) – Ten people are reportedly injured, with two in critical condition, after a shooting took place in Lakeland, Florida on Monday afternoon.

Officers and detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at 3:43 p.m. according to a news release posted from the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland PD states eight out of the ten victims have injuries that are non-life threatening, with two in critical condition.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

