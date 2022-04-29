1-year-old killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A one-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a crash.
Illinois State Police say it happened on Route 15 in Wayne County, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ISP says a Dodge Charger and a Semi were both traveling east. The Charger pulled over on the shoulder at a mail box, then pulled back into the roadway and was struck by the semi.
The driver of the Charger, 24-year-old Porscha Schultz of Fairfield and her passenger, 24-year-old Alissa Crum of Altamont, Illinois, were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A one-year-old in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was uninjured and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.