1-year-old killed in Wayne County crash

By adwpadmin

WAYNE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A one-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a crash.

Illinois State Police say it happened on Route 15 in Wayne County, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

ISP says a Dodge Charger and a Semi were both traveling east. The Charger pulled over on the shoulder at a mail box, then pulled back into the roadway and was struck by the semi. 

The driver of the Charger, 24-year-old Porscha Schultz of Fairfield and her passenger, 24-year-old Alissa Crum of Altamont, Illinois, were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

A one-year-old in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semi was uninjured and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. 

