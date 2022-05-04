1 woman killed, 2 children injured in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A crash that has claimed the life of a West Frankfort woman, and left two children injured.
It happened on Route 148 near Park Street Road in Franklin County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection, and crashed into the side of an SUV driven by 32-year-old Britney Giacone of West Frankfort.
Police say Giacone was thrown from her vehicle during the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two children in her vehicle, ages 5 and 2, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Another vehicle was involved in the crash.
The drivers of those other vehicles were not injured.