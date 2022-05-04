 Skip to main content
1 woman killed, 2 children injured in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A crash that has claimed the life of a West Frankfort woman, and left two children injured.

It happened on Route 148 near Park Street Road in Franklin County Wednesday.

Illinois State Police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection, and crashed into the side of an SUV driven by 32-year-old Britney Giacone of West Frankfort.

Police say Giacone was thrown from her vehicle during the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in her vehicle, ages 5 and 2, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash.

The drivers of those other vehicles were not injured.

