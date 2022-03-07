 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is forecast to
rise above flood stage midweek and crest in minor flooding late this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1 student is dead and 2 are hospitalized after a shooting at an Iowa high school

  • Updated
  • 0

One student is dead and two remain hospitalized after a shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school Monday, city police said in a news release.

The victims at East High School included two boys and one girl, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle, police said.

The shooting is at least the 13th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek. A news release from Des Moines police said officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the school and multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, police found the three students all with gunshot injuries. All were taken to area hospitals.

Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said. No charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you