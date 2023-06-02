1 person killed in boating accident on Kinkaid Lake

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One person was killed, and one injured, in a boating accident on Kinkaid Lake.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Wednesday, May 31 just after 7:00 p.m. near the Kinkaid Lake Spillway they received a report of a boat overturned.
Deborah Daugherty, 69, and her husband Lawrence Daugherty, 80, both of Desoto, Missouri, were thrown from the boat. Another boat brought Deborah aboard and she was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Search and rescue crews found the body of Lawrence Daugherty Thursday, June 1 just after 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.