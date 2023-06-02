 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

1 person killed in boating accident on Kinkaid Lake

police lights

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One person was killed, and one injured, in a boating accident on Kinkaid Lake.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Wednesday, May 31 just after 7:00 p.m. near the Kinkaid Lake Spillway they received a report of a boat overturned.

Deborah Daugherty, 69, and her husband Lawrence Daugherty, 80, both of Desoto, Missouri, were thrown from the boat. Another boat brought Deborah aboard and she was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Search and rescue crews found the body of Lawrence Daugherty Thursday, June 1 just after 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

