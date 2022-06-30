1 person dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Williamson County Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, around 10:50 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired in a home in rural southern Williamson County.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.
A person of interest was taken into custody. Names are being withheld at this time.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Major Case Squad and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.