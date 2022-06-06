1 killed, 1 injured in Charleston shooting, crash in Sikeston

(WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a Charleston shooting and crash in Sikeston this weekend.
Charleston Department of Public Safety says an officer heard gunshots in the area of West Ada Street on Sunday around 9 p.m. The officer responded to the area, but didn't locate any crime.
A short time later, a vehicle was involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Main and Malone Streets in Sikeston.
One person in the vehicle, 18-year-old Zionta Haynes, had been shot and was pronounced dead.
DPS was later notified Haynes was shot at 401 West Ada Street in Charleston. Police then found evidence of the shooting at the location.
They learned Haynes was shot, then was being taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center when the accident took place.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old girl, was seriously wounded in the accident and may have also been shot.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at 573 683 3737.