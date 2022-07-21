 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

1 injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, IL. (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that injured one person in White County.

It happened Wednesday at 8:28 a.m. at the intersection of Route 141 and Shawneetown New Haven Road.

Illinois State Police say Thurman Terrell, 75, of Ridgway, was driving northbound on Shawneetown New Haven Road when he failed to stop at an intersection. He crashed into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer driven by Johnathan Campbell, 30, of Carmi.

Terrell was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Campbell was uninjured.

Terrell was cited for Disobeyed Stop Sign and Driver Required to Wear Seatbelt.