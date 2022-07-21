1 injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY, IL. (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that injured one person in White County.
It happened Wednesday at 8:28 a.m. at the intersection of Route 141 and Shawneetown New Haven Road.
Illinois State Police say Thurman Terrell, 75, of Ridgway, was driving northbound on Shawneetown New Haven Road when he failed to stop at an intersection. He crashed into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer driven by Johnathan Campbell, 30, of Carmi.
Terrell was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Campbell was uninjured.
Terrell was cited for Disobeyed Stop Sign and Driver Required to Wear Seatbelt.