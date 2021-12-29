1 dead in crash on I-57

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Jefferson County.
It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound, near milepost 84. Illinois State Police say 31-year-old Nodell Graves, from Madison, Wisconsin, had parked his Peterbilt truck-tractor along the right shoulder. At that time a 2017 GM Sierra pickup truck driven by a 73-year-old man crashed into the rear of Graves' semi.
The driver of that pickup was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld pending family notification.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
That stretch of I-57 was closed for around 90 minutes while crews cleared the scene.