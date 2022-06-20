 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 3

  • Updated
  • 0
crash
By adwpadmin

UNION/ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash left one person dead and another seriously injured Monday morning. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 3 at the Alexander/Union County line. 

Illinois State Police say a GMC Yukon was traveling north and lost control. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes, sideswiping another vehicle. A third vehicle attempted to swerve over to avoid the vehicle, but was also sideswiped by the Yukon. The Yukon then struck a Ford Ranger pick-up head on.

The two sideswiped vehicles reported no injuries. The driver of the Yukon, 53-year-old Catherin Newell of Grand Tower, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The name is being withheld pending family notification. 

The crash is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you