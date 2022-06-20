1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 3

UNION/ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A crash left one person dead and another seriously injured Monday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 3 at the Alexander/Union County line.
Illinois State Police say a GMC Yukon was traveling north and lost control. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes, sideswiping another vehicle. A third vehicle attempted to swerve over to avoid the vehicle, but was also sideswiped by the Yukon. The Yukon then struck a Ford Ranger pick-up head on.
The two sideswiped vehicles reported no injuries. The driver of the Yukon, 53-year-old Catherin Newell of Grand Tower, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The name is being withheld pending family notification.
The crash is still under investigation.