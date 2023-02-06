New Marion Baseball team in Prospect League to release name on February 23rd

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Pretty soon we'll know the new Marion Baseball team name.
As of now we know they are in the Prospect League.
There are still several name choices the organization is going through, but that answer is just a few weeks away.
Ralph Santana was named the team's manager back on January 3rd, but as of tonight he is running a team that is still without a name.
The organization will announce the team name on Thursday, February 23rd. That's a little more than two weeks from today
So not only is the team still trying to determine its name, but they are also trying to add players for the summer.
Santana says he will go everywhere and anywhere to try and get the top players to the area.
We'll have more on the team along with its new name and mascot once it is released in just a few weeks here on News 3