 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Muggy conditions and warm weather expected

  • 0

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--

Many across the region woke up this morning to thunder and lightning, as strong thunderstorms made their way across the region early this morning. 

For today, we are expecting the first round of showers and storms to move out of the region by late morning. Highs today should be topping out into the upper 80s. A few of us may reach the low 90s if the humidity stays low enough. We are tracking scattered storm chances for this afternoon, especially after the 3:00pm hour. 

At this time, we are expecting the storms to stay over southeastern Missouri, and western Kentucky, though it is possible that a few storms may make it into southern Illinois. 

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for most of the region for this afternoon. 

Lows tonight will only dip to about 70. Tomorrow looks to be a day to watch for severe weather with our entire region being in a level 2 out of 5 risk. The timing of severe weather looks to be in the evening, after highs make it to near 90 again for tomorrow. 

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the low 80s and humidity values being low as well. 

Tags

Recommended for you