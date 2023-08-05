Muggy conditions and warm weather expected

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
Many across the region woke up this morning to thunder and lightning, as strong thunderstorms made their way across the region early this morning.
For today, we are expecting the first round of showers and storms to move out of the region by late morning. Highs today should be topping out into the upper 80s. A few of us may reach the low 90s if the humidity stays low enough. We are tracking scattered storm chances for this afternoon, especially after the 3:00pm hour.
At this time, we are expecting the storms to stay over southeastern Missouri, and western Kentucky, though it is possible that a few storms may make it into southern Illinois.
There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for most of the region for this afternoon.
Lows tonight will only dip to about 70. Tomorrow looks to be a day to watch for severe weather with our entire region being in a level 2 out of 5 risk. The timing of severe weather looks to be in the evening, after highs make it to near 90 again for tomorrow.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will cool Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the low 80s and humidity values being low as well.