Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Military officials: Marine dies during live-fire training at Camp Pendleton

A Camp Pendleton Marine died Thursday during a training exercise at the base, according to U.S. military officials.

    SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Camp Pendleton Marine died Thursday during a training exercise at the base, according to U.S. military officials.

The incident happened during a nighttime live-fire training event, with the deceased Marine assigned as a student with the base’s School of Infantry-West.

Officials stated, “An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts. SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time.”

The Marine was not identified by officials.

