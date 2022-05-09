Manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White ends

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
&&