Major improvements for I-64 set to start Monday

CARBONDALE (IDOT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement improvements on Interstate 64 from west of Mount Vernon to the Jefferson-Washington County line are scheduled to start, weather permitting, at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22.
The $94 million improvement project will take place over three consecutive construction seasons, broken down into the following stages:
Stage I: During construction, motorists can expect lane closures on I-64 from west of Mount Vernon to the Jefferson-Washington County line. At least one lane will remain open in both directions at all times. The work includes pavement patching, shoulder removal and replacement, and construction of crossovers. Construction is anticipated to be completed later this fall.
Stage II: Work will consist of construction of new concrete pavement with bridge improvements in the westbound lanes. Motorists can expect lane closures and lane shifts. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.
Stage III: Work will consist of construction of new concrete pavement with bridge improvements in the eastbound lanes. Motorists can expect lane closures and lane shifts. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in fall 2025.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Public transportation and traveling during non-peak hours are recommended if possible.
For IDOT District 9 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.