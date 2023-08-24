 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Local High School coaches honored at annual SICA banquet

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -  A long standing local tradition continued tonight in Herrin.

The Southern Illinois Coaches Association gathered for its annual coaches award banquet. This event has been around for more than 60 years!

While the results were voted on months ago, tonight was a night for both celebration and reflection.

Tonight was all about getting some hardware not everyone gets these awards, so this is going right into the trophy case.

Pinckneyville's Rich Williams kicked off the event and there were a ton of familiar faces in the crowd.

Last year, Marion had the most coach of the year awards with 7. This year Mt. Vernon took the top spot with 5.

We spoke with a pair of basketball coaches who won. They both say the reason they won was due to their players.

