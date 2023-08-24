Local High School coaches honored at annual SICA banquet

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - A long standing local tradition continued tonight in Herrin.
The Southern Illinois Coaches Association gathered for its annual coaches award banquet. This event has been around for more than 60 years!
While the results were voted on months ago, tonight was a night for both celebration and reflection.
Tonight was all about getting some hardware not everyone gets these awards, so this is going right into the trophy case.
Pinckneyville's Rich Williams kicked off the event and there were a ton of familiar faces in the crowd.
Last year, Marion had the most coach of the year awards with 7. This year Mt. Vernon took the top spot with 5.
We spoke with a pair of basketball coaches who won. They both say the reason they won was due to their players.