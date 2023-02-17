Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge is set to kick off in Carbondale. This event benefits and supports the Special Olympics Illinois athletes.
Southern Illinois University's Polar Plunge is scheduled to take place at Touch of Nature Beach at 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda, IL, on Saturday, February 25.
Registration for the event starts at 11:30 a.m. The plunge is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. You can register here and find additional information at plungeillinois.com.
Those taking the plunge may choose between an in-person event hosted by the Special Olympics Illinois, or Create Your Own Plunge in your own local community. Register here.
Participants are asked to use the hashtag #PlungeIllinois to showcase their efforts through pictures and video, as well as to tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok at @specialolympicsillinois.
Registered participants must raise a minimum of $100 to plunge and receive the highly-coveted 2023 Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Those who raise more than $100 may earn other incentives and prizes.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run is proud to be the statewide presenting sponsor for the 2023 Polar Plunge. Thank you to statewide gold sponsor Jewel-Osco, and statewide silver sponsor Gallagher, as well as local gold medal sponsors Lamar, Salem Times-Commoner, Mt. Vernon Sentinel, SI Media, SIU Credit Union, SIU Touch of Nature Environmental Center, US Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, Withers Broadcasting Company, and WSIL.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised more than $61 million since 1986 while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments. Traditionally, more than 3,000 officers in Illinois run more than 1,500 miles carrying the Flame of Hope through the streets of their hometowns and deliver it to the State Summer Games in Normal each June.
For more information, contact the Region K Plunge Director, Debbie Kelly, at dkelly@soill.org.