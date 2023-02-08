Jury set, arguments begin in Julia Bevely murder trial

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Union and Williamson. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A
Flood Watch remains in effect for the area through tonight.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Marion, Jackson, Herrin,
Perryville, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Carterville, Scott
City, Anna, Johnston City, Chaffee, Jonesboro, Marble Hill,
Trail Of Tears State Park, Bollinger Mill State Historic
Site, Zeigler, De Soto and Crainville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Jury set, arguments begin in Julia Bevely murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Julia Bevely at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.

Bevely is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the December 2020 death of 11-year old Jade Beasley.

Jury selection continued Wednesday morning after eight jurors were seated of a possible 12 through the first two days of the trial. The jury, and four alternate jurors, were seated by Noon.

Judge Stephen Green directed jurors not to discuss the case amongst themselves until they reach jury deliberation.

Judge Green asked jurors not to watch any news reports or perform independent research on the case and rely on the evidence presented in the courtroom. Failure to do so may result in a mistrial, Green said.

The prosecution kicked off opening statements around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Jennifer Mudge, one of two special prosecutors, described Beasley as a loving, artistic and creative girl who was brutally murdered by her stepmother, Bevely.

Mudge said she intends to prove to the jury that Bevely killed a Beasley beyond a reasonable doubt, including calling expert witnesses and first responders at the scene on Dec. 5, 2020.

Defense attorney Teresa Thien portrayed Bevely as a mother of four who had a healthy relationship with her family while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thien argues Bevely saw man run out of her home with a knife and engaged in a brief struggle with the suspect. The suspect got away, according to Thien, before Bevely discovered Beasley's bloody body inside of a bathtub.

The first seven witnesses in the trial were from enforcement agencies that responded to a 'possible home invasion' that evolved into Beasley's murder investigation.

Some of the witnesses testified seeing puddles of dry blood as they walked into the Bevely/Beasely residence. One witness testified that it was the most blood he had ever seen in a murder case.

Thien asked investigators if they tried to take pictures or preserve the scene before moving Beasley's body. One investigator testified that he didn't in hopes of trying to revive Beasely, whose body was described as 'cold to the touch' by another witness.

Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to testimony. The prosecution played the 911 call Bevely made to police where she was crying frantically and telling police that a suspect 'took off running' and that 'he was in all-black'.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you