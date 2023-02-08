Jury set, arguments begin in Julia Bevely murder trial

Woman accused of stabbing death of 11-year-old girl set for jury trial WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A jury trial has been set for a woman accused of a stabbing …

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Julia Bevely at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.

Bevely is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the December 2020 death of 11-year old Jade Beasley.

Jury selection continued Wednesday morning after eight jurors were seated of a possible 12 through the first two days of the trial. The jury, and four alternate jurors, were seated by Noon.

Judge Stephen Green directed jurors not to discuss the case amongst themselves until they reach jury deliberation.

Judge Green asked jurors not to watch any news reports or perform independent research on the case and rely on the evidence presented in the courtroom. Failure to do so may result in a mistrial, Green said.

The prosecution kicked off opening statements around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Jennifer Mudge, one of two special prosecutors, described Beasley as a loving, artistic and creative girl who was brutally murdered by her stepmother, Bevely.

Mudge said she intends to prove to the jury that Bevely killed a Beasley beyond a reasonable doubt, including calling expert witnesses and first responders at the scene on Dec. 5, 2020.

Defense attorney Teresa Thien portrayed Bevely as a mother of four who had a healthy relationship with her family while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thien argues Bevely saw man run out of her home with a knife and engaged in a brief struggle with the suspect. The suspect got away, according to Thien, before Bevely discovered Beasley's bloody body inside of a bathtub.

The first seven witnesses in the trial were from enforcement agencies that responded to a 'possible home invasion' that evolved into Beasley's murder investigation.

Some of the witnesses testified seeing puddles of dry blood as they walked into the Bevely/Beasely residence. One witness testified that it was the most blood he had ever seen in a murder case.

Thien asked investigators if they tried to take pictures or preserve the scene before moving Beasley's body. One investigator testified that he didn't in hopes of trying to revive Beasely, whose body was described as 'cold to the touch' by another witness.

Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to testimony. The prosecution played the 911 call Bevely made to police where she was crying frantically and telling police that a suspect 'took off running' and that 'he was in all-black'.

The trial resumes Thursday morning.