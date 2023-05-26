Job Squad May 26, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features open positions in finances, human resources, and distribution.
Banterra Bank is hiring for a Field Risk Specialist/Floorplan Auditor in Marion. Experience: Previous experience with floorplan auditing or banking preferred. Click here for more details.
Jackson County Health Department is seeking a Human Resource Coordinator : provides oversight of all human resources management to the agency, including development of personnel policies, recruitment, hiring, employee benefits, on-boarding, payroll and timekeeping. Acts as a resource to supervisors and managers on personnel matters and serves as agency HIPAA Privacy Officer. Duties require a high degree of confidentiality, responsibility and independent decision making. If your goal is to build a career that makes a difference, consider joining the dedicated staff of the Jackson County Health Department. All positions are housed at the Murphysboro office and the work schedule is 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Full time positions include Health, Dental, Vision benefits, IMRF pension plan, paid holidays, vacation & sick time. To apply or learn more about these positions, log on to https://jchdonline.org/career-opportunities/ or call (618)684-3143 x102.
Love Books? Come join a leader who treat Employees as family!
If you love books, come work for Readerlink, a family-owned company that offers flexible schedules and competitive pay.
Their part-time positions are perfect for college students or those who want to make good money without a full-time commitment.
Part-Time General Warehouse Associates Needed at our Marion, IL Distribution Center
Shift 1: Mondays and Tuesdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Shift 2: Fridays and Saturdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Go to www.readerlink.com/careers to apply!