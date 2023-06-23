Job Squad: June 23, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features driving jobs, warehouse jobs, and promotes a local ongoing job fair.
Rides Mass Transit District is hiring drivers in multiple locations across Southern Illinois. Competitive entry level wages, benefits, and on the job training provided- no previous experience necessary. $500 incentive awarded upon completion of training period. Join their team by applying to begin a rewarding career serving your community.
https://www.ridesmtd.com/about/careers/
Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort to Host Weekly Job Fairs and Open Interviews
(Carterville, IL) – Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is hosting weekly career fairs and open interviews with on-the-spot job offers every Monday and Friday from 4 PM – 6 PM, Tuesdays from 9 AM – 11 AM, and every Saturday from 10 AM – 4 PM. These events will be held at the Walker’s Bluff General Store located at 326 Vermont Road, Carterville, Illinois.
If you love books, come work for Readerlink! They are a family-owned company that offers flexible schedules and competitive pay.
Their part-time positions are perfect for college students or those who want to make good money without a full-time commitment.
Part-Time General Warehouse Associates Needed at the Marion, IL Distribution Center
Shift 1: Mondays and Tuesdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Shift 2: Fridays and Saturdays 5:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Go to www.readerlink.com/careers to apply!