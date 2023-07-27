 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot today, hotter tomorrow, heat to stick around

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- 

Temperatures today warmed into the upper 90s today with most of the region experiencing air temperatures of 95-99 degrees. The humidity did not help matters with the heat index reaching the low to mid 100s this afternoon. 

We are expecting things to get even hotter tomorrow with highs around the 100 degree mark. Not everyone will see 100 degree temperatures, but where humidity values are lower, we could see parts of the region reach and pass the 100 degree mark. 

Regardless of actual air temperature, heat index values tomorrow will be around 105-110. 

For this reason, the weather service has placed out entire region under various heat alerts. A heat advisory is in effect for areas across south eastern Missouri, far southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. Further towards the north, there is an excessive heat warning in effect. Both are set to expire Sunday at 7PM. 

Looking ahead to this weekend, the 90s will be here to stay with highs in the upper 90s on Saturday, and low to mid 90s on Sunday. We are also tracking an isolated chance of showers on Saturday. However, this will continue to be mostly dry across the region through the weekend.

For next week, we will cool off slightly on Monday, but the mid to upper 90s are expected tp return by the middle of next week, with minimal rainfall expected at this time. 

