Hamilton Memorial Hospital reveals new medication-collection program

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. -- Hamilton Memorial Hospital District Pharmacy revealed today its new program for taking back leftover, unused, and out-of-date prescriptions and medications.
The pharmacy has installed a drop-off location in an effort to reduce the amount of available, harmful drugs in homes with children and teens. The drop-off unit is placed in the main lobby of the hospital at 611 S Marshall Ave.
“We want to provide the folks in our community with the safe, secure opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and make their homes and communities safer,” said Tara Gorden, RPH Director of Pharmacy Services at Hamilton Memorial Hospital District. "All they do is just come in, look for the big green receptacle, and take it from there. Drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked.”
Some items are not eligible for drop off. Examples of these include inhalers and needles. Pharmacy staff can be contacted, if needed, on what to do with these items.
The Hamilton Memorial Hospital says unused medications are a huge source for drug abuse. Almost 47% of abused prescriptions are received, bought or taken from a friend or family member.
The collection unit will be open Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. It will be closed on weekends and holidays.