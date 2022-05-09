Grandstand lineup announced for Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- The Grandstand line up has been announced for the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair.
Fair officials posted the line up on their Facebook page Monday morning.
Here is the schedule:
Friday August 26 - Harness Racing
Saturday August 27- Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe
Sunday August 28 - "I Love the 90's" (Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC
Monday August 29 - Randy Houser
Tuesday August 30 - Jordan Davis
Wednesday August 31 - Chase Rice
Friday September 2 - Jeff Foxworthy
Saturday September 3 - ARCA Racing
Sunday September 4 - USAC Racing
Tickets go on sale May 19th.
The fair kicks off Friday August 26th.