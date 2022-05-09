 Skip to main content
Grandstand lineup announced for Du Quoin State Fair

(WSIL) -- The Grandstand line up has been announced for the 2022 Du Quoin State Fair.

Fair officials posted the line up on their Facebook page Monday morning. 

Here is the schedule:

Friday August 26 - Harness Racing

Saturday August 27- Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe

Sunday August 28 - "I Love the 90's" (Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Young MC

Monday August 29 - Randy Houser

Tuesday August 30 - Jordan Davis

Wednesday August 31 - Chase Rice

Friday September 2 - Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday September 3 - ARCA Racing

Sunday September 4 - USAC Racing 

Tickets go on sale May 19th.

The fair kicks off Friday August 26th.

