UNSUNG HERO: Stacy Mckinney and her team at SIH

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is Nurse Stacy Mckinney and her team at Southern Illinois Healthcare.
After the devastating shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas, Stacy came up with the idea of giving back to people at Uvalde Memorial who were trying to save lives.
"That's the worst day ever in the E.R. is to deal with the death of a child," explained Mckinney.
But it wasn't just one child dead on May 24th, it was 19.
"I mean I can't imagine what they went through but dealing with the death of a child plus being a small community they had to be related or know some of those kids," added Mckinney
Sitting more than a thousand miles away, Mckinney decided to do something to help, sending breakfast to the staff at Uvalde Memorial.
"I read that they had 13 kids and two adults all at one time and most of those didn't make it and that's like the most horrific day I could even imagine. So food is comfort," said Mckinney.
Comfort a community certainly needed
"So she and we all collected some money, door dashed breakfast to them. She called down to get their exact address and who it could be delivered to before we sent it. Then she called down after it was delivered just to make sure that they got all their food and coffee and the nurse there was just bawling on the phone and was just so grateful for the things that she had done," said another member of Stacy's team at Southern Illinois Healthcare.
Her staff obviously grateful for Stacy too.
"I'm overwhelmed very, It's definitely not why I did it," added Mckinney.
