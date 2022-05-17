Unsung Hero: Rich Bauer

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- This weeks unsung hero is Rich Bauer from Randolph County.
Rich's Father served in World War 2, while Rich never served himself he's finding a way to give back to veterans who've lost their lives throughout Southern Illinois through a tune many in the veteran community know all too well.
A Tune for our Veterans.
For the last two years traveling trumpeter Rich Bauer has taken a special tune to cemeteries throughout Southern Illinois on Memorial Day.
It's for Marines like Floyd Byram and Wilbur Rader, to lieutenants like Jerry Atchison, and Air Force Veteran Franklin Walker.
All men Rich Bauer DIDN'T know.
"I grew up around all kind of Veterans and they were kind of my idols you know and I thought hey, maybe this is something I can do," explained Bauer.
So Bauer busted out the trumped he hadn't played in more than 30 years. First on Facebook during the beginning of the pandemic for friends and family.
Then for the men and women who've served our country overseas.
"I was so proud of him, he's always been one of my biggest role models and so he has the biggest heart so when he started to do this for other people out of the kindness of his heart without other people knowing I was just extremely proud of him an honored to be his daughter," said Rich's Daughter Christine.
Like his daughter Christine, Rich's role model was also in the family.
"Naturally my Dad if it weren't for him I wouldn't know what everyone else went through. You know he shared his moments and I'm sure a lot of people had it better but I guarantee a lot of them had it a lot worse," added Bauer.
It's why he's been picking up the trumpet and putting on the suit for the last two years playing taps for Veterans on Memorial Day.
"All these role models, they all had different stories and they were all, they were real men," added Bauer.
Who shaped another in their likeness, getting repaid with a tune for our veterans.
"I'm proud of every one of them," said Bauer.
Rich is planning to visit more than 16 cemeteries this Memorial Day.
We thank all our veterans for their service, and thank Rich for his service to them.