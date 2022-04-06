Unsung Hero: Perfect neighbor Lawrence Gleghorn

Mounds, IL (WSIL) -- A Pulaski County man is being called the perfect neighbor to a local Head Start school in this edition of Unsung Hero.
Lawrence Gleghorn lives right across the street from Mounds Head Start. The school serves over 40 kids ages six weeks to 5-years-old and is in partnership with Southern Seven Health Department. Every Christmas, Mr. Lawrence makes sure all the children go home with a present. After Thanksgiving, he begins collecting money from businesses and individuals in the community. Mr. Lawrence then shops for the gifts and delivers them to the kids. Mr. Lawrence, what he affectionately called, started collecting about 10-years-ago with about eight other people. He said the gift-giving has grown bigger every year.
"I {just} love it. I {just} love the neighborhood. I see the kids, and I {just} want to help do something for them," said Mr. Lawrence.
Mounds Head Start Assistant Cite Supervisor and Parent Coordinator Cindy Rice said his giving doesn't stop with the Christmas gifts. Mr. Lawrence also shows his support by carrying packages or bags into the school and will hold them if no one is there. If Rice is working late, he makes sure she is safe when she leaves.
"He doesn't like attention {to be brought to him}, but we're doing it today because, in my opinion, it needs to be done. People need to see what other people do for the community out of the goodness of their {own} hearts along with other members of the community, but he really excels, and we {really} are quite grateful for him," said Cindy.
Cindy said he hired two kids from the neighborhood to clean up the parking lot after a winter storm so they could enter the school safely while making sure the kids had a few extra bucks in their pockets.
"I could go on and on about what he does for us. Overall he's an amazing neighbor," added Cindy.
She described him as a sort of guardian angel for the school. But, Mr. Lawrence said it's just the right thing to do, especially when you love your community.
"Get involved with the community. A little bit goes a long way. You can always make someone feel good or share what you have with them."
He hopes to continue to bring gifts to the kids at Christmas time, and when he is no longer able to, he hopes someone will continue it long after he's gone. If you would like to help Mr. Lawrence with the Christmas gifts, call (618) 306-4122 or find him on Facebook. To learn more about Head Start call, (618) 745-6703 and ask for Cindy or for the Enrollment Specialist at the main office call, (618) 634-9340 xt:9127.