UNSUNG HERO: Maddie Koonce

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is 9 year old Maddie Koonce from Carbondale.
Her selfless act of kindness is helping another child grow more comfortable in their own skin.
Sometimes a sheer act of kindness is all it takes.
"Makes me feel good too, makes me feel real good. I'm proud of them, proud of the little kids," said Stylist Karen Robinson.
The little kids Karen Robinson is proud of are kids like Maddie Koonce.
"I just wanted to donate my hair because I had a lot of hair and I just wanted to donate to a little girl so she didn't get made fun of at school," explained Koonce.
A big decision by a 9 year old.
"To do something so selfless for somebody else and being 9 years old at that I was kind of shocked, speechless and very very happy and proud," said Maddie's Father.
Now more than 10 inches of Maddie's hair is being sent to Wigs for Kids who's mission is helping kids look themselves and live their lives.
A mission Maddie Kooncce is happy to be a part of.
Leaving stylists like Karen Robinson happy there are kids like Maddie.
"I thought it was pretty cool and I just think it was a really neat idea of her and it was her idea too," added Robinson.
Leaving Robinson hoping that more share in Koonce's sheer act of kindness.