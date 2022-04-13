Unsung Hero: Hope Patterson

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A Randolph County woman is getting special recognition for her work at a Williamson County airport and efforts with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Hope Patterson has been an Administrative Assistant at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois since 2002. Airport Director Doug Kimmel said Patterson has quietly but effectively contributed through projects, events, and day-to-day operations.
"The successes that the airport has been able to have over the years, she's been a part of (that) behind the scenes," said Kimmel.
Kimmel credits Patterson for the name change to the airport in 2016. Her husband, Sergeant First Class Dane Patterson, will be 20 years of Active Duty Service in the Army National Guard in October 2022. He served in Baghdad, Iraq in 2003 with the 233rd Military Police Company. He has served as an Army National Guard Recruiter since November of 2004, so veterans are very close to her heart.
"I like working here at the airport and doing that, but I like the interaction that I can have with the Veterans," said Patterson. "I'm just fortunate, extremely fortunate to be in the place that I am, that I can do both things that I love," she added.
Patterson's support for veterans doesn't stop there. She is also involved with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois since its inception. Initially, she only wanted to serve behind the scenes but was eventually convinced to serve as a board member.
Kimmel said Patterson has been a principal organizer of every flight since and desires no recognition.
"She is a shining example. She and her life with her faith, her family, and her commitment to everything that she's involved with for all of us. We are all better people for having known her," said Kimmel.
Patterson said her belief in Jesus Christ motivates her and gives her the ability to serve wholeheartedly.
"I'm so lucky that they let me be a part of Honor Flight while I'm here because I know that I couldn't go to any other job and be as much involved as what I am here. I love working with veterans. There is something about that age group and those people that I connect with and enjoy that works," added Patterson.
Kimmel said Patterson reaches out to every veteran and their Guardians for each trip, and she's helped make lasting memories for our heroes while making lasting friendships. For so many, just like her name, Hope is giving just that.
If you would like to get involved in Honor Flight, call (618) 942-3930 or click the link here.
The next Honor Flight is in June 2022. It will be the eighth flight.