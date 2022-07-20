UNSUNG HERO: Healing Bag Ministries

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Heroes are Marcia and Rich Golden with Healing Bag Ministries.
They've given up their time and money donating bags of comforting items to cancer patients in need.
"We call them healing bags because we are believing for these cancer patients to be healed," said Marcia Golden
Marcia Golden calls caring for cancer patients her calling.
"My favorite part it a journey binder and it has information in it for them as chemo patients. There is terms in there about a lot of things they're going to hear while going through treatment," added Marcia.
Her biggest goal making them feel as comfortable as possible by dropping off these bags at local cancer centers.
"I knit caps for them for the men and the women because they're cold. During chemo you're always cold either at home or while getting the treatment. Some lose their hair some don't," added Marcia.
It's a special cause for both Marcia and her husband Rich who's sister and twin brother both battled cancer.
"That's one factor, it was her initiative though she got a message delivered to her that she should be doing this and just asked for my help so I of course jumped on it," said Rich Golden.
But serving others has always been a calling for Rich too.
"I've always served, I was postmaster for 28 years here in southern Illinois so that's pretty much a service job, three years in the Army and a year and a half in Vietnam." added Rich.
Rich earned a Bronze Star for his outstanding service, the same he and his wife have been carrying on in the community and beyond.
"It's just like Christmas because they realize someone is thinking about them and that's what we want to know that they're being thought of and being prayed for because there is so much confusion, there is so much fear when you're told you have cancer," added Marcia.
To learn more about Healing Bag Ministries and how to donate request to join their Facebook page by clicking here.