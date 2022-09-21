UNSUNG HERO: Fallback Movement

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is the Fallback Movement started by Jackson County Inmate Lebron Neal.
Convicted of a double homicide when he was just 17, Neal has is now focusing on making sure others don't follow the same path and that inmates have a support system when they're released from jail to keep them from re-offending.
"I can't thank God enough, you've found a very special place in my very small heart and will forever be in my prayers and thoughts. I wish we could have met on better terms," said former Jackson County inmate Zach Conaway.
Zachary Conaway just finished a 5 month sentence in the Jackson County Jail.
"Back in 2017 I got hooked on meth and then my life kind of went downhill ever since," said Conaway.
Conaway found his community of support in a place you might not expect.
"I started the program because the time that I spent in prison and a former gang member we needed some comradery and the people who have walked away from the gang lifestyle you know we would find ourselves still wanting that comradery something that hold onto that shows brotherhood but we wanted to do it in a righteous way," explained Lebron Neal who is currently serving a life sentence for double homicide.
Lebron Neal says he grew up surrounded by violence.
Fast forward more than two decades later Lebron is turning his life around in prison.
"I was convicted of double homicide back in 1996 I was convicted as a juvenile and sentenced to mandatory life without parole," said Neal.
He's focusing on helping others through a 501c3 organization he started in prison called the fallback movement.
"I created the bylaws, the mission statement and wrote all that stuff down and it's just called the fallback movement where it's a movement where there is an initiative where we are calling or making a call to individuals in the public to fall back off all destructive activities that will destroy your life, the life of your community and your families and the life of others," explained Neal.
One of the hundreds of lives Lebron's Fallback Movement has impacted is Zachary Conaway.
"I can definitely say without the program I wouldn't be in the position I am now," added Conaway.
Now Conaway is focusing on one thing.
"Just getting back to a normal routine, sober," explained Conaway.
Thanks to a friend and a movement leading him in the right direction.
Lebron Neal has hearing coming up soon. It's thanks to a newer law in Illinois saying people sentenced to life as minors can have their sentence reduced.
He says if and when he gets out he's going to focus his efforts even more helping those like him growing up in a life of violence.
