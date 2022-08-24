UNSUNG HERO: Delores Burkhouse

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is Delores Brookhouse.
Delores has volunteered for nearly 10 years at the Herrin House of Hope and at has been a beacon of hope at her local church.
At Herrin House of Hope 86 year old Delores Brookhouse has been helping others for nearly a decade.
"I really enjoy it, I like the people, I'm an agitator I go around tormenting them and just talking to them but they enjoy it, they think it's funny so," said Brookhouse.
Nearly everyone here has a story about Delores. Corinna Coulson is just one of many who've been blessed by Brookhouse's beaming personality.
"She's quite the character," said Coulson.
"I'll tell you what it might be because of my age but they seem to let me do anything I want," joked Burkhouse.
Another way Delores delights customers dining at the House of Hope are her delicious desserts.
"The one they like the best is brownies," added Brookhouse.
Being their for others is a family affair for Brookhouse.
"She's got her family involved, her husband helps once in a while, her daughter was a great volunteer as well, her granddaughters even come in and help when they're not in school," said Herrin House of Hope Director John Steve.
Over her last 86 years Delores Brookhouse has blessed countless people like Corinna who's feelings for Delores are shared by so many others.
"I just love her to death. I call her momma Delores she's kind of like my spiritual mother," added Corinna.
Delores says she has no plans of slowing down.
