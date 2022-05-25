UNSUNG HERO: Bob McKnight

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL proudly salutes the Unsung Heroes who've had a profound impact on their community.
This week's Unsung Hero is Bob McKnight from Herrin.
Bob worked as a coal miner for most of his life. The 90 year old is now retired and his biggest hobby has helped hundreds of children in Herrin throughout the years.
You can call Bob McKnight a builder, and what he's been building for more than 20 years has brought joy to hundreds of people in Herrin.
"When I was a kid I had nothing, see I'm 90 years old and them days we didn't have no bicycles," explained McKnight.
"I said to myself I'm going to try to help others because I know what it means for little kids to have bicycles and to see the expression on their faces it's wonderful you know?" said McKnight.
Created with his heart.
"Now the doctor told me that 97 percent of my heart is dead, 97 percent. They put a pacemaker in and that is what's keeping me going otherwise I wouldn't be here, but that's exactly what they said and I'm not telling you any story or making up stuff that's what they told me and I said well I'm not supposed to be here and they said that's right but we're going to keep you here as long as we can and I said I appreciate that," said McKnight.
It's an appreciation reciprocated throughout the whole community.
"From the way people have talked to me about him he's like the Santa Claus man, "said one Herrin resident.
"Yeah well the reason why is because I give these bicycles away at Christmas time and they say I'm a Santa Claus. I give them to the needy kids that live down in the housing because they don't have nothing," explained McKnight.
Bob says building and fixing all these bikes for all these years is one thing keeping him going.
Another is his faith.
"Life is not the roses all the time so I've learned to take the bitter with the sweet okay, because I'm not perfect but I'm striving," added McKnight.
"I pastor a church and I've been pastoring for 50 to 60 years," explained McKnight.
Faith that's carrying Bob through life to this day.
"I've got cancer in three different places and I'm still going, I was supposed to be dead but God has been good to me," added McKnight.
Bob has been good to countless people in his community.
Over the years he's collected thousands of bike parts, fixing anyone's two wheel needs, most of the time for free.
"Do you think it keeps you going in a way? asked News 3's Brandon Merano.
"I think it does, my boy has been trying to get me to stop this for the last 15 years saying Dad you're too old to fool with that and I said no I'm not I'm going to do it till I have to give it up completely so yeah that's what's kept me going really," said McKnight.
After losing his wife of nearly 50 years, Bob's faith to helping others remains strong.
"What would your advice? Your life advice to people be? asked Merano.
"My advice would be to be honest with people, don't lie to them about this that and something else, treat people with respect and you will be rewarded in heaven for it, that's what my bible says," explained McKnight.
By taking a page from Bob's book you'll see a little kindness can go a long way, creating a legacy throughout his community.
"Just saw you wave there it seems like everyone in town knows you, said Merano.
"Oh they do they do, I'll be up at Walmart just for instance I'll be up there at Walmart and then I'll hear somebody say hey bicycle Bob way across the room and they'll say hey are you going to be home this afternoon we have a bike we want fixed. Okay, or something to that effect it's always something," answered Mcknight.
Something Bicycle Bob Mcknight doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.