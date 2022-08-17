UNSUNG HERO: Anita Golden and Hawks Lunch Bunch

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Most of southern Illinois, the Purchase area of western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri near the Mississippi River. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Areas of dense fog will make for hazardous driving conditions overnight and early Wednesday morning. Be alert to rapidly changing visibilities! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&