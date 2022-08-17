UNSUNG HERO: Anita Golden and Hawks Lunch Bunch

SHAWNEETOWN, IL (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero is Anita Golden and her team Hawks Lunch Bunch in Shawneetown.
Throughout the summer they provided thousands of meals to those in need in a small church in Shawneetown.
"With this they're getting a good meal," explained Anita Golden.
Every week you'll find Anita Golden and her team Hawks Lunch Bunch prepping meals for people in need.
"You know children are at home," added Golden.
Summer break is supposed to be a time for most kids to relax and get ready for the next school year.
"Gallatin County if you look up food desert in Illinois Gallatin and Alexander Counties are listed as food deserts," said Golden.
That's why many children in the area struggle getting a well balanced meal.
"Meat, meat alternative, the vegetable, the fruit, the grain and the milk in their meals," added Golden.
But serving up hundreds of meals a week takes a team.
Her 9 year old grandson Asher is a big part of that team and wears a lot of hats.
"Can opener, putting on lids person, uh I don't know," said Asher.
They're hats he and all the members of Hawks Lunch Bunch are proud to wear.
"We're just a little bit of here there and everywhere," said another Hawks Lunch Bunch member.
Nested right next to a church, it's not surprising Golden says it's faith that'll keep her and Hawk's lunch bunch helping others for years to come.
"You know the good lord takes care of us as people walk through that door every day who you know we've never seen but they're here to help or here to pick up a meal and we're just thankful that we're here to be able to serve," said Golden.
The team does need your help. They need funding from the government to keep the program going and private donations are always welcome at the Ohio Valley Fellowship Hall in Shawneetown.
So if you live in the area Golden says write or call your congressman to help keep their funding going.
And as always if you'd like to nominate someone making a difference in your community head to click here.