Unsung Hero: Vienna High School Nurse is nominated for national award

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- A Vienna High School nurse is a nominee for the national LifeChanger of the Year Award in this edition of Unsung Hero.
In a video submission shot by local photography company Kingdom Beats, Superintendent Joshua Stafford, Principal John Giffin, and students share heartfelt testimony of why Nurse Sherie Smith was nominated.
Smith has been a nurse for about 24 years. She's been the Vienna High School Nurse for about six years. It's a role she says she loves but admits the pandemic brought about new challenges. Vienna is one of the first schools in Illinois to implement the "Test to Stay" program.
"Out of everyone here at the high school, she is probably the one that single-handily kept us in school," said Principal Giffin in the Kingdom Beats video.
Even though Smith was reluctant to test students for COVID, she was willing to if it meant her students could stay in school.
"So one of the most powerful things about that is because I had started back in May. We had already networked two ways that we were already ready to start testing, and in the midst of that, we picked up a third-place that we've used all three testing measures to be able to keep students back in school," said Sherie.
Smith also teaches the CNA program at the high school, so she wanted to make sure not just her students but all the high school students could succeed during the pandemic.
"I knew without a doubt that the time that I was spending was not necessarily for me, but it was for the 300 plus students that we have here at Vienna High School. They mean so much to me, and I want to see each one of them successful," said Smith in the Kingdom Beats video.
LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program recognizing K-12 educators and school employees. The program celebrates people like Smith, who are making a difference in the lives of students. There is one Grand Prize winner and other secondary winners. Prizes for winners include cash to the individual and the school/district. Winners are between March and May of 2022. If you would like to share your support for Nurse Smith and check out her full video, click here.