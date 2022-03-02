Unsung Hero: Unsung Hero Nominations across the United States

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The WSIL Unsung Hero segment reaches far beyond out viewing area, so this edition is dedicated to heroes from all over the United States.
Michael Anthony Graham was nominated twice. According to his nomination, he is a Wildland firefighter who has battled fires as a volunteer firefighter in Sisters, Oregon, Washington State, and other places. News 3 exchanged emails with his mom, who said she's very proud of her son and hopes Oregon is too.
Dr. Rob Stenger practices Family Medicine in Montana. He's also the Program Director at the University of Montana. His nominator, who goes by Jennifer V., is one of his patients. She wrote that he is kind, understanding, and always flexible. If you have a problem, he's on it right away.
A woman from New York nominated her daughter Suzy's caretaker. Suzy is disabled, and her caretaker has worked with her for over 20 years. Her caretaker has kept Suzy happy and out of a group or nursing.
A man from Kentucky is a true hero because he served our country. Korean Veteran Gaines Maurice Greene from Boston, Kentucky. The person who nominated him shared that Greene is also a retired teacher who gives back to his community.
