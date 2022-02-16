Unsung Hero: Tulips for Teachers

JONESBORO, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Unsung Hero included a few heroes. It started with a business owner in Union County, who used her skills and business to support local educators.
Shelly Pender is a wood flower florist and the owner of Fluttering Blooms Designs in Jonesboro, IL. Pender is also a vendor at Liz and David Wilkens' shop called Country Roads Flowers and Gifts. This year Pender wanted to make sure Valentine's Day was special for teachers and school staff members. To help the community give back, Pender came up with "Tulips for Teachers." It's a sponsorship where people could order wood flower tulips for delivery to their favorite teacher or staff member.
Pender said wood flowers are a great alternative if you have allergies because they are eco-friendly, don't die, and are just like real live flowers. Pender received 85 orders to show teachers across five local counties how appreciated they are.
"I know that they have had a rough two years. I know the students have as well, but that is where my heart is. It is with the teachers. We have several teachers in my family, and I {just} want them to know that they are appreciated. All the hard work that they do is very noticed. It doesn't go unnoticed," said Pender.
Pender was motivated to have Tulips for Teachers after watching her daughter, who is a teacher, during the pandemic. The tulips were sponsored for $10 and came with a card and message. She hopes to do it again next year and maybe switch it from Valentine's Day to Teacher Appreciation Week.
To learn more about Fluttering Blooms Designs and wood flowers, click here.