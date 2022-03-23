Unsung Hero: Substitute Teacher in Anna saves fifth grader

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- A substitute teacher in Union County received praise after she saved a fifth-grader from choking. This edition of Unsung Hero captured our hero on camera.
Thursday, February 17, 2022, was the day that changed Ryan Buckner's life.
"I picked up my corndog to eat, and halfway through, I take a {little} bit too big of a bite, and then I start to choke," said Buckner. "I couldn't think straight, and I was scared," he added.
Sadie Carwyle was substitute teaching that day when she noticed something was wrong with Buckner.
"He looked at me. He had his hands like this. I automatically ran over there. I turned him around, and I started doing the abdominal thrust," explained Carwyle.
It took Carwyle eight times before the food came out of Buckner.
"I turn him around to see if he was responsive, and the color came back into his face, and he started talking, and I knew that everything was fine."
Carwyle trained on how to do the abdominal thrust, also known as the Heimlich maneuver, during a CNA course she took, but at that moment, she remembered her parents.
"Having my mom as a nurse and having my stepdad as an EMT and a cop, I just grew up knowing just taking action is the best thing to do so I guess the adrenaline, having them as my parents, I just knew how to do it right then and there," shared Carwyle.
The pair were emotional after the incident. Buckner said when he told his mom she also got teary-eyed.
"She said, "Oh my gosh! You're still alive," said Buckner.
"It's a day that I {most definitely} will not forget being here, and I will live with it forever," added Carwyle.
Carwyle was high-fived by students and given a round of applause in the cafeteria. Buckner showed his appreciation with a gift of a willow tree with a boy holding a heart.
"Because she saved my life," said Buckner.
He also said he learned a big lesson that day.
"Don't eat big bites of corndogs."
Carwyle said she's proud of herself for being able to do what she did. She has since received messages from staff, parents, and other people for her heroic efforts.