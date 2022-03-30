Unsung Hero: Pope County teachers' cell phone video helps student after he broke his arm

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A simple cell phone demonstration from a Pope County kindergarten teacher gave one of her students the boost in confidence he needed he needed to return back to class.
Pope County Grade School Teacher Jessica Wagner made a video of her trying to write with her left hand. She sent the video to the parents of her student Robi Respondek. Robi broke his right arm leaving him unable to have much to any use of his arm or hand.
Robi's parents said he was worried because he couldn't write his name or color, and using his left hand had become frustrating. He was so discouraged he didn't want to go to school. Knowing Mrs. Wagner would understand, Robi's parents reached out to her. That's when she sent the video.
"Kindergarten is the foundation of your whole educational career, so if they have a love of learning at that age and build that confidence, then they are going to thrive throughout the other grades," said Wagner.
When Robi watched the cell phone video, he was in awe and giggled. His parents said Wagner's video gave Robi just what he needed to return to class and practice writing with his left hand.
"He's picked it up like that. I mean, he's been great. I wouldn't be surprised if he's ambidextrous from here on out. He does so well," added Wagner.
Wagner said she hopes her students know that they are loved. She doesn't just treat them like students but like her kids, like family. Robi's classmates have also been eager to help him every day since going back to school.