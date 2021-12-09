Unsung Hero nominee makes an appearance on Tamron Hall Show

(WSIL) -- A local man will make an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show next week.
Craig Bradley has been an instructor at Shawnee Community College for more than 29-years.
You may remember Mr. Bradley from our News 3 'Unsung Hero' segments.
RELATED: Unsung Hero: Craig Bradley | Features | wsiltv.com
Before the pandemic, he joined a committee to create a student food pantry.
That pantry is available for students on a weekly basis.
Bradley regularly picks up food to help keep it stocked.
You can watch Bradley's segment on the Tamron Hall show on Monday.
It airs at 3 p.m. on News 3 WSIL.