Unsung Hero: Miss Anita Allen and her first and second grade class give out Christmas baskets

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Unsung Hero, a Jefferson County elementary teacher shared a hands-on lesson about giving.
Anita Allen teaches first and second grade at McClellan Elementary School. After seeing businesses forced to shut down during the pandemic, Mrs. Allen decided to have her students create Christmas baskets to give to local businesses and area First Responders.
"We do a lesson on giving and what it means to truly give at a time when the whole community has experienced a lot of traumatic things happening to us (as far as COVID and being shut-down). Local businesses have had to close. We talk about that and how some of these people work non-stop, and I wanted them to understand that we should show appreciation for that," explained Allen.
Last year they gave out eight baskets. This year they made 20. The kids and their parents helped fill the baskets with snacks and goodies, then the children delivered each one to places like the library, city hall, and locally owned businesses. Allen said she hopes, through activities like these, her students think about others every day, not just during the Christmas season.
"I want them to know that we are giving back to the community and that it's not all about us," said Allen.
Allen said she plans to continue to have her students create baskets every year. Allen was visiting her daughter in the Mayfield, Kentucky area when the tornado touched down. After witnessing the devastation, she started a toy drive and will be collecting toys until Thursday, December 16. If you would like to help, you can deliver toys to the school or contact the school to learn how to get them to her. She plans to take all the toys to Kentucky on Saturday. She said if you would like to give cash, she can buy the toys.