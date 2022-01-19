Unsung Hero: Local program helps seniors Christmas wishes come true

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- One Williamson County organizations' holiday program has helped senior citizens start the new year with items many of us take for granted.
For the past 20-years, the Shawnee Alliance Shining Stars Program has helped fulfill Christmas wishes for older adults throughout 18 southern Illinois counties. Just like the Angel Tree program, Shawnee Alliance in Carterville partnered with the Salvation Army to place tags that present a wish list on the Christmas Tree. Generous community members grab a tag, purchase the items, and take them back to the Salvation Army.
"Our older adults in southern Illinois struggle more than others. We do have greater poverty down here, and the people of southern Illinois are so generous and so kind that it brings tears to my eyes every year," said Community Service Unit Director Marsha Nelson.
She said administrators at Shawnee Alliance pick all the items up from the Salvation Army, pack specially decorated bags, and deliver them in time for Christmas. Nelson said the most humbling part was seeing what they requested.
"They are not asking for anything extravagant. They are asking for things that you and I would go purchase on a regular basis if needed; groceries, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, towels, wash rags, sweatpants, socks, shirts, you know, things that any of us would go pick up on a daily basis."
Nelson said the community is the real hero because members showed their support by giving and fulfilling their wishes. Shawnee Alliance served 130 seniors last year. If you want to support the program, Nelson said the seniors' wish list will be on the trees at the end of November.