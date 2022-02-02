Unsung Hero: Local couple helps feed homeless in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Unsung Hero, a Murphysboro couple made their dreams to help feed the homeless in their community come true.
Ed and Jennifer O'Donnell are doing it inside their home, also known as the Walker House. The couple serves "Dinner on the House" every Sunday for free. Guests enjoy a complimentary meal that includes a main dish, two sides, rolls, dessert, and a choice of beverage. Ed teaches Accounting at SIU, and Jennifer is a retired teacher and volunteers full-time helping the community. She's in charge of coordinating the Murphysboro Community Christmas Dinner. About 8-years-ago, the couple purchased The Walker House with dreams of turning it into a Soup Kitchen. Jennifer, along with other volunteers, prepares the meals off-site at the Elks or Knight of Columbus. Then, guests are served downstairs at the Walker House and welcome to stay as long as they like.
"Our goal is to use this to bring the community together and create opportunities for folks to eat and get together," said Ed.
"I {really} feel like we were led by the Lord to this calling. I think this was what we were supposed to be doing with our lives," added Jennifer.
Both say it's been worth the journey, and they are thankful for the volunteers and donations.
"We {just} want everybody to feel welcome. I think so far that's gone {really} well," said Jennifer.
The project has been a labor of love for the pair. The O'Donnells used their finances to remodel their home to turn their dream into a reality. They have a partnership with the Murphysboro Food pantry to pay for the cost of the meals. The pair would like to cook and serve the meals in the same place, but Jennifer says the kitchen is not finished.
"We've been putting all of our extra income into this ministry, and we have a cook-line to finish, and so we're going to have some help from the public because we don't have enough anymore," explained Jennifer.
Ed said their main focus is getting more volunteers.
"Volunteering is such a gratifying experience for people and surprises most people who haven't done it. Give it a shot. That's what we would both like to tell the public. Give it a try. Come out, get in touch with us. Let's set a Sunday for you to come down and help us serve. See what you think of it."
When the kitchen is operational, they would like to serve more times a week and more than one meal a day. They also hope to offer tutoring services and meals for kids and their families before going home after tutoring. The kitchen is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday. If you want to learn more, visit 724ministries.org or their Facebook page. Volunteers are needed now.