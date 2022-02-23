Unsung Hero: Kids Cooking for the Homeless

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Unsung Hero takes us to Jefferson County, where a church in Mt. Vernon Church hopes to teach young people compassion towards those in need and the power of giving.
Family Life Church is holding a "Kids Cooking for Homeless" fundraising event in March. Kids ages 5 to 18 will choose between cooking an appetizer, entree, side dish, or dessert. In the last five years, the church has been helping the homeless by providing shelter, food, showers, job placement, obtaining identification, housing, and more. Right now, about 15 people are staying their now.
Pastor Kent Jackson said local churches, businesses, and individuals have helped keep the program going. The church is open as a shelter from November to March, but Pastor Jackson wants to provide help all year round. He said the church was gifted property on Sparrow Road just east of R.P. Lumber. Pastor Jackson hopes to move the church and break ground in March or April. The upcoming fundraiser will help with that, and Pastor Jackson said he appreciates all the kids volunteering to be part.
"They don't look at a person that's homeless and think, oh what's going on? They {just} see another person, and it's easy for them to go and treat them like they are a million dollars, and we've seen that here before with the shelter, where we've had people that have stayed here. Children don't have that barrier or filter to work through. They {just} go and love on people just like we probably all should," said Jackson.
While the event should be fun for the kids, they are also happy to be helping people in need in their community. Seven-year-old Rebecca Hanes is no stranger to giving. She has donated clothes and even water to help people. Saturday, she plans to make dessert, "Mt. Dew apple dumplings," said Hanes.
She also wanted to share a message with the homeless people who will be eating her apple dumplings and the other food prepared.
"They are in good hands," she added.
Pastor Jackson said 42 chefs are participating so far, and he hopes the kids know what a big difference they are making. He said he is thankful for how the community has come together to help them keep the shelter going over the last five years.
If you're interested in buying tickets for Kids Cooking for the Homeless, go to familylifemtv.com or call (618) 242-2002.
Tickets are $20.00, and the event will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt. Vernon High School on Saturday, March 5. There will also be a contest with the dishes and a live and silent auction. The homeless will eat for free, and the proceeds will benefit the Family Life shelter.