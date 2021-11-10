Unsung Hero: Jerry Prince

MCLEANSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A retired band teacher from McLeansboro is leaving his mark on the community for all his acts of service in the last 60 years.
Hamilton County native Jerry Prince has created, developed, and promoted programs and events focused on education, community enrichment, and quality of life. Before retiring from the Secretary of States' Office after 21 years, Prince was a band director for 31-years.
"Seems like I've been busy for about 50 years," said Prince.
Prince said he started band programs or enhanced band programs recognized by the state's Office of Education and quality review program. Immediately after retirement, Prince wanted to continue to serve his community, so he joined the McLeansboro Kiwanis Club. As Chairman of the Entertainment Committee for the annual Fall Festival, he's helped expand live stage performances. The festival is three nights in September and includes children's activities, local vendors, and parades. This year Prince helped break attendance records featuring world-class music artists like Ricky Skaggs, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Exile.
"We all have a gift. It's called time, energy, and effort. Now, it's up to the individual how do they utilize it. I chose to utilize it to try and make a better place," said Prince.
Former McLeansboro Mayor Dick Deitz said Prince is noted for his kindness and connecting with people. Deitz knows first-hand how hard Prince works every year to make sure the festival is a success, and he said he's proud to proclaim Prince as an Ambassador for the community and hopes the next generation will follow his lead.
"I would hope there have been enough people to observe Jerry and some of his habits. He has always led by example," added Deitz.
Prince has also been a key player in other important projects, including serving as President of the first Rural Water District for Hamilton County. He helped establish and acquire financing for the project. He promoted and worked to provide a state driver's license facility in McLeansboro. Residents used to drive 25 to 30 miles away to get service. Prince said he attended a one-room country school for first through fifth grade as a kid. That motivated him to want more for his community.
"We did have some challenges. We didn't have all the opportunities, and I would also add a little color to that remark by saying, this was before electricity was out in the county, this was before telephones were out in the county, and before television. I think {by virtue of all of that} I was {really} motivated to say, I think we can do better."
Dietz said it's because of Prince the community is better.
The Kiwanis Club meets every Monday night, and Prince has near-perfect attendance. He has already started planning next year's fall festival, but until then, he's got other projects.