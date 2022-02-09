Unsung Hero: Jennifer McArthy with Lifeboat Alliance

MT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon woman is making a difference in the lives of people she works closely with, in this edition of Unsung Hero.
Jennifer McArthy is the Executive Director of Lifeboat Alliance. Lifeboat is a family shelter that houses men, women, and families for about 30 days. It's also an alliance between churches, schools, community leaders, service organizations, and agencies.
Lifeboat Alliance opened on October 1, 2012, and McArthy has been there since the beginning. The letter sent to News 3 described McArthy as someone who puts her whole heart and soul into the shelter. She not only helps people find a permanent place to live, but she strives to help them better themselves. She shares in the joy when guests find a place of their own and can support themselves. The letter also described her as a mother who cares for her children. McArthy helps with all operations, including casework and finances.
"The social work aspect of my job has evolved. It's {actually} my favorite part of my job, the children that we serve. I love my kids here. I joke about this being my second family. When guests leave, I still worry about them every day. I still have past guests that text me or call me once a week, once a month. It's very gratifying to have guests send me pictures of their kids and show me how they're growing, so by far, the children are the best part of Lifeboat," said McArthy.
Lifeboat Alliance has three wings. One has a job prep area where caseworkers can help guests fill out job applications online. Last year the not-for-profit served 153 people and provided them the tools to build their lives back.
McArthy said she's grateful to her husband and children for their support because her devotion to her job can be time-consuming. She also thanked her board of directors for their support because they trust her ideas. McArthy said the mission of Lifeboat Alliance is to help guests become self-sufficient, and McArthy is a major part of the shelter's success.
If you want to learn more about Lifeboat Alliance, click here to view the shelter's website.