Unsung Hero: Honoring Nurses

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Unsung Hero has recognized Nurses in our region and around the U.S.
We always appreciate it when viewers send in a nomination for Unsung Hero to our website. Now and then, the reach goes beyond our community, with nominations from across the United States. WSIL has received multiple nominations honoring Nurses and Nursing Assistants. We've put together a combination of some of the nominations we have received over the past year.
WSIL wants to say thank you to all the Nurses who are at our bedsides and our loved ones besides. Thank you for making us smile and for making us feel comforted, encouraged, and safe. Thank you for putting your lives at risk for strangers. To view all of the nominations and to submit someone for WSIL TV Unsung Hero, click here.