UNSUNG HERO: Eldorado Elementary

(WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero's are the entire staff at Eldorado Elementary.
Whether it's something as small as a one on one interaction in the hall way to color runs during the school year. Speech Pathologists Brynn Basinger and Whitney Hopfinger say the staff is always finding a way to go above and beyond.
This time it was an after hours dance practice at Eldorado Elementary School.
"Through the pandemic Brynn and I and I think the whole school's collective goal is to like bring joy to the kids and try to make life as normal as possible and so we are really lucky to have a kid first district here," said Eldorado Speech Language Pathologist Whitney Hopfinger.
"I'll tell you what I am beyond blessed to get to work with just these terrific humans. They are hard working, dedicated, they consistently time and time again put the needs of our kiddos of the community above their own personal needs and their own personal time. It's inspirational, it stirs me up to want to give more and just serve them as well as they're serving our community," said Principal Blake Bradley.
Weeks of practice, culminating in a celebration to kick off summer the right way with a lot of fun and examples of kindness.
"Even people that aren't dancing everyone is involved even if they weren't comfortable. So that's what's so cool to see is again kids first and people stepping out of their comfort zone and asking what can I do even if I don't want to dance I want to be involved so it's just been so neat from start to finish," added Basinger.
"It just promotes unity and with that unity I feel like we just work better as a team collectively," explained Hopfinger.
We want to thank all the teachers and staff at Eldorado for their passion throughout such a trying last couple years, keeping their students engaged and having fun.
