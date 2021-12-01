Unsung Hero: Craig Bradley

Weather Alert

...Isolated thunderstorms expected today, with a few storms producing small hail... An impressive early December weather disturbance will move across the Quad State region today. There appears to be enough cold and unstable air aloft with this disturbance to generate a few thunderstorms as the system moves through the area. Although the thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits, a few of the thunderstorms may generate some very small hail. Rainfall associated with this fast moving weather system will remain quite light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. The entire weather system should move east of the Quad State region by sunset today.