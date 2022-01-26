Unsung Hero: Coach Aaron Lee

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This week's Unsung Hero takes us to Jackson County, where a Coach is teaching unforgettable lessons on and off the basketball court.
Aaron Lee is the General Manager of the Dentmon Center in Carbondale. He also coaches basketball for the Amateur Athletic Union. Lee has six teams in the A.A.U. Three are female only. The program has been running for 21 years, so he's left an impression on many kids. Trayah Delmore, a 13-year-old 8th grader from Carbondale, is one of those students. Lee coaches Delmore and has worked with her at the Dentmon Center for nearly a year. Delmore's been playing basketball since she was in 5th grade and said she's never had a coach as encouraging, challenging, and uplifting as Lee.
"Whenever he corrects us, he's not mad at us. He tells us he's not mad at us, and that helps. Some of my coaches will yell, and then that doesn't {really} help," said Delmore.
Sarah Settles, Delmore's mom, said her daughter is a vegetarian, so Coach Lee sought a nutritionist to make sure Delmore has what she needs to be a strong athlete. Settles said he treats all his athletes the same way, with care on and off the court.
"She has not had a lot of male role models in her life, and he just came in and just encouraged her and made her feel comfortable in basketball, school, and health," and Settles.
Lee utilizes basketball as a tool to educate young people socially, emotionally, and academically.
"Basketball resembles life and life resembles basketball, and when young people can learn that on a court, and it transitions to live, it {really} works out well," said Lee.
Lee said his focus is always on his athletes, not on rewards and accolades, and kids like Delmore and Justin Dentmon drive him.
"When a kid comes back as an adult and thanks' you, that's the reward, and you get those usually in private. When you see them grow and develop as adolescents that become successful adults, that's all the reward and compensations that should come with these types of relationships, so this type of stuff I never look for or expect," added Lee.
Lee trains his athletes at the Dentmon Center four to five days a week. The Dentmon Center holds an Evening Run for females every Friday night from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. and the Midnight Run from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. It is free with food and water is provided.